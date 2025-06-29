Left Menu

Facing Delays: India’s Auto Industry Struggles with Chinese Magnet Exports

The Indian auto industry is facing delays in importing rare earth magnets from China due to pending approvals from Chinese authorities. Despite having received visas, Indian representatives await a formal meeting with the Chinese commerce ministry. The shortage threatens production, prompting pleas for governmental intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian auto industry finds itself in a precarious situation as it awaits crucial imports of rare earth magnets from China. Despite around 40-50 industry executives having acquired visas, they are holding off on travel due to the absence of formal approval from the Chinese commerce ministry, according to industry insiders.

The situation poses significant risks, as the industry is grappling with potential shortages that could disrupt production. The scarcity of rare earth magnets, essential for various automotive applications, has pushed domestic stakeholders to seek governmental assistance in expediting Chinese approvals.

China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements, implemented since April 4, have complicated matters. With over 90% control of the global magnet processing capacity, China's mandate for special export licenses exacerbates the challenges. As of May 2025, Indian companies have submitted nearly 30 import requests, yet none have been fulfilled, intensifying concerns of impending production impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

