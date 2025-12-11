Left Menu

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates amidst divided opinions among its board. A pause in future rate reductions is likely as they analyze job market and inflation trends. Recent projections show possible economic growth and a moderate unemployment rate, despite potential interest rate stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:31 IST
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday in a setback marked by disagreement among policymakers, though they signal a likely pause ahead as they await clearer economic indicators.

Current projections, released post the central bank's two-day meeting, indicate an economic outlook featuring a steady unemployment rate of 4.4% and a slowing inflation rate anticipated to reach 2.4% by the upcoming year-end, despite expectations of economic growth reaching 2.3%.

The policy amendment, dropping the interest rate to a 3.50%-3.75% range, faced dissent from multiple members, highlighting the persistent debate over whether to keep rates unchanged or implement deeper cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025