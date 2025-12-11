Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty
The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates amidst divided opinions among its board. A pause in future rate reductions is likely as they analyze job market and inflation trends. Recent projections show possible economic growth and a moderate unemployment rate, despite potential interest rate stability.
The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday in a setback marked by disagreement among policymakers, though they signal a likely pause ahead as they await clearer economic indicators.
Current projections, released post the central bank's two-day meeting, indicate an economic outlook featuring a steady unemployment rate of 4.4% and a slowing inflation rate anticipated to reach 2.4% by the upcoming year-end, despite expectations of economic growth reaching 2.3%.
The policy amendment, dropping the interest rate to a 3.50%-3.75% range, faced dissent from multiple members, highlighting the persistent debate over whether to keep rates unchanged or implement deeper cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: Oracle's Earnings Shake Investor Confidence Amid Fed Rate Cuts
Divided Fed's Rate Cut, New CBS Anchor, and FAA Ethics Violation: US News Highlights
Global Markets Shaken: AI Profits Questioned and Fed Rate Cut Impact
Interest Rate Cut Sparks Wall Street Rally Amid Economic Uncertainty
U.S. Federal Reserve Signals Pause After Divided Rate Cut Decision