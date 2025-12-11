Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday in a setback marked by disagreement among policymakers, though they signal a likely pause ahead as they await clearer economic indicators.

Current projections, released post the central bank's two-day meeting, indicate an economic outlook featuring a steady unemployment rate of 4.4% and a slowing inflation rate anticipated to reach 2.4% by the upcoming year-end, despite expectations of economic growth reaching 2.3%.

The policy amendment, dropping the interest rate to a 3.50%-3.75% range, faced dissent from multiple members, highlighting the persistent debate over whether to keep rates unchanged or implement deeper cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)