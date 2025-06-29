Indian MSMEs Embrace Digital Future, But Offline Retail Holds Firm

In a recent survey by Zoho Corporation, it was found that a significant 82% of Indian micro and medium retailers are eager to explore digital sales channels, even though traditional offline marketplaces continue to hold sway. The study highlights a trend where 60% of MSMEs have adopted an omnichannel strategy, balancing both online and offline sales efforts, with 75% reporting an expanded customer base as a result.

The report underscores a transformative phase in India's retail sector, with a projected 60% of retailers planning to incorporate AI and ML technologies by 2030, and nearly half focusing on AI-powered personalization. However, the tactile nature of physical stores still attracts 71% of consumers who prefer to experience products before purchasing. Retailers note that personalized service and quick product access remain critical in the in-store shopping experience.

Challenges persist, particularly in maintaining a seamless omnichannel presence. Logistics issues plague 60% of retail MSMEs, with high operational costs troubling 57%. Retailers highlight fast delivery as a crucial demand, and many are leveraging mobile payments and digital tools to bridge the gap between online and offline shopping.

(With inputs from agencies.)