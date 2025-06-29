Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays Faces IGST Tax Demand

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd received a tax demand notice exceeding Rs 363 crore over IGST reporting on club membership services. The company is exploring legal remedies against the notification, issued in June 2025 by the State Tax Officer in Chennai, concerning FY 2018-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:49 IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd has been notified of a substantial tax demand amounting to Rs 363 crore, including penalties, due to the reporting practices of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on its club membership services.

The organization disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans to seek legal recourse to challenge this demand.

The notice, issued on June 28, 2025, by the State Tax Officer in Chennai, assesses the company for FY 2018-19 under provisions of the TNGST and CGST Acts due to the misreporting of IGST in place of CGST and SGST, alongside a noted decrease in IGST payments from August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

