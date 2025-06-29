Mahindra Holidays Faces IGST Tax Demand

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd has been notified of a substantial tax demand amounting to Rs 363 crore, including penalties, due to the reporting practices of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on its club membership services.

The organization disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans to seek legal recourse to challenge this demand.

The notice, issued on June 28, 2025, by the State Tax Officer in Chennai, assesses the company for FY 2018-19 under provisions of the TNGST and CGST Acts due to the misreporting of IGST in place of CGST and SGST, alongside a noted decrease in IGST payments from August.

(With inputs from agencies.)