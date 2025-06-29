Left Menu

Controversial Expansion of Deputy RTOs in Maharashtra Sparks Debate

Maharashtra's move to establish ten new Deputy Regional Transport Offices has stirred controversy. Critics argue that the expansion is unnecessary as most services are available online, and it's against a 2018 resolution. Proponents cite urban growth. Despite manpower shortages, new offices are being created to appease local politics.

The Maharashtra government's decision to inaugurate ten new Deputy Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) over the last two years has sparked controversy amid criticism concerning its timing and necessity. This expansion has faced scrutiny, especially given that 77% of services are now available online.

A Government Resolution from June 2018 specified that no new RTOs should be established unless a district is bifurcated. Alternatives like vehicle testing centers were encouraged. However, the move has been defended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, who cited chief ministerial approval despite a noted shortage in manpower.

Critics emphasize the shift towards online services and e-governance, questioning the need for more physical locations. Meanwhile, proponents argue that increased urban populations and the convenience of rural citizens justify the expansions. An internal committee has been formed to reassess criteria for establishing new offices.

