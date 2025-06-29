Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Steel Factory: Workers Severely Injured

An explosion in a furnace at a steel factory in Jharkhand's Bokaro district resulted in two workers, Lakhan Tudu and Akhil Kumar, sustaining serious burn injuries. The incident occurred at Shivpuria Ispat Udyog, and the injured have been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:22 IST
Explosion Rocks Steel Factory: Workers Severely Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a furnace explosion at a private steel factory in Jharkhand's Bokaro district left two workers with severe burn injuries on Sunday morning, according to local police.

The explosion occurred at Shivpuria Ispat Udyog, situated under the jurisdiction of the Bokaro Industrial Area Development Authority when an unexpected leak of steam gas in the furnace occurred.

Workers Lakhan Tudu and Akhil Kumar, both present at the site during the mishap, were immediately rushed to Bokaro General Hospital for medical treatment. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols in the region's industrial facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025