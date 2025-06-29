Explosion Rocks Steel Factory: Workers Severely Injured

In a shocking incident, a furnace explosion at a private steel factory in Jharkhand's Bokaro district left two workers with severe burn injuries on Sunday morning, according to local police.

The explosion occurred at Shivpuria Ispat Udyog, situated under the jurisdiction of the Bokaro Industrial Area Development Authority when an unexpected leak of steam gas in the furnace occurred.

Workers Lakhan Tudu and Akhil Kumar, both present at the site during the mishap, were immediately rushed to Bokaro General Hospital for medical treatment. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols in the region's industrial facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)