Iran's western and central airspace closed to international flights, ministry says

Iran's western and central airspace is closed to international transit flights for safety reasons while the country's eastern airspace is open to flights, Iran's SNN cited a spokesperson for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development as saying on Wednesday.

Internal and external flight cancellations in the northern, southern and western parts of the country have been extended until Thursday 14:00 local time, SNN added.

