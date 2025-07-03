Meesho's Confidential IPO Filing: A Bold Step Towards Public Debut

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has taken a significant step towards going public by filing a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI, according to reliable sources. Utilizing the confidential route, Meesho aims to raise at least Rs 4,250 crore through its initial public offering.

The decision to pursue an IPO was formally approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 25. Despite inquiries, Meesho has yet to disclose the total size of the IPO or respond to requests for additional information.

Industry experts highlight the advantages of the confidential pre-filing route, noting it provides companies like Meesho with greater strategic flexibility and a longer timeframe to go public—extending the traditional 12-month launch window to 18 months following SEBI's final comments.

