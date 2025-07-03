Left Menu

Meesho's Confidential IPO Filing: A Bold Step Towards Public Debut

Softbank-backed Meesho has confidentially filed for an IPO with Sebi. Approved at an EGM in June, the company aims to raise at least Rs 4,250 crore. This confidential route allows Meesho flexibility, delaying full disclosure and extending the IPO launch window to 18 months after Sebi's feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:37 IST
Meesho's Confidential IPO Filing: A Bold Step Towards Public Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has taken a significant step towards going public by filing a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI, according to reliable sources. Utilizing the confidential route, Meesho aims to raise at least Rs 4,250 crore through its initial public offering.

The decision to pursue an IPO was formally approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 25. Despite inquiries, Meesho has yet to disclose the total size of the IPO or respond to requests for additional information.

Industry experts highlight the advantages of the confidential pre-filing route, noting it provides companies like Meesho with greater strategic flexibility and a longer timeframe to go public—extending the traditional 12-month launch window to 18 months following SEBI's final comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025