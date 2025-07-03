MIT Bangalore Students Grab Lucrative Packages in Stellar Placement Drive

The Manipal Institute of Technology, based at MAHE Bengaluru, is making headlines with its outstanding placement results this year. A major highlight was B.Tech student Vijval Narayana securing a lucrative INR 52 lakh per annum package, reflecting MIT's educational excellence.

This season, several students received impressive offers, such as INR 22 LPA for Pradyota Kirtikar from the Computer Science department. Additionally, Himavarshini Beedala and Shreeya Khera from CSE - AI & Cyber Security each earned INR 18.6 LPA, while P. Yasmeen Begum from Information Technology secured INR 15 LPA.

Industry leaders, including Microsoft, Amazon, and McKinsey, took part in the drive, offering budding professionals opportunities to work in diverse sectors. MAHE's strategic academic approach continues to foster industry-ready professionals, ensuring that students are equipped to excel in the dynamic global job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)