Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rise Amid US-Vietnam Trade Optimism

Emerging market stocks and currencies saw an uptick as the U.S. signed a trade agreement with Vietnam, reducing anticipated tariffs. The upcoming U.S. jobs report may impact Federal Reserve policy, affecting markets. While European and Asian stocks rose, Turkey's inflation dipped, and domestic economic concerns surfaced amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:07 IST
Emerging Markets Rise Amid US-Vietnam Trade Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks and currencies edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a U.S. trade deal with Vietnam and anticipation of a pivotal jobs report. The agreement, which imposed a 20% tariff instead of a predicted 46%, has tempered some economic concerns. Markets now await U.S. payroll data, which could alter Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, influence U.S. financial markets.

Financial analysts are cautious, with Kathleen Brooks of XTB highlighting the potential impact on emerging markets if the payroll report disappoints. "A weaker payroll figure could pressure the dollar further, affecting emerging market currencies unfavorably," she noted. Investors have been diversifying portfolios outside the U.S. amidst challenging trade negotiations, complicating global economic forecasts.

In the Middle East, Turkey's lira eased, while its stocks rose. Inflation rates in Turkey have dipped, prompting expectations of future interest rate cuts. South Africa's rand and stock market gained, while European currencies showed mixed results. Overall, the MSCI emerging markets index progressed, supported by strong performances in European and Asian stock exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025