Emerging Markets Rise Amid US-Vietnam Trade Optimism
Emerging market stocks and currencies saw an uptick as the U.S. signed a trade agreement with Vietnam, reducing anticipated tariffs. The upcoming U.S. jobs report may impact Federal Reserve policy, affecting markets. While European and Asian stocks rose, Turkey's inflation dipped, and domestic economic concerns surfaced amid global uncertainties.
Emerging market stocks and currencies edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a U.S. trade deal with Vietnam and anticipation of a pivotal jobs report. The agreement, which imposed a 20% tariff instead of a predicted 46%, has tempered some economic concerns. Markets now await U.S. payroll data, which could alter Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, influence U.S. financial markets.
Financial analysts are cautious, with Kathleen Brooks of XTB highlighting the potential impact on emerging markets if the payroll report disappoints. "A weaker payroll figure could pressure the dollar further, affecting emerging market currencies unfavorably," she noted. Investors have been diversifying portfolios outside the U.S. amidst challenging trade negotiations, complicating global economic forecasts.
In the Middle East, Turkey's lira eased, while its stocks rose. Inflation rates in Turkey have dipped, prompting expectations of future interest rate cuts. South Africa's rand and stock market gained, while European currencies showed mixed results. Overall, the MSCI emerging markets index progressed, supported by strong performances in European and Asian stock exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pound Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and UK Inflation Insights
UK Inflation Trends: Predictions Amid Global Conflicts
UK Inflation Slowed by Airfare Correction and Tax Data Fix
Inflation Steadies, BoE Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions
FTSE 100 Gains Amid Mixed Signals from Inflation Data and Middle East Tensions