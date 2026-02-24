Left Menu

AI Innovations Buoy Global Stocks Amid Tariff Tensions

Global stocks climbed as investors focused on the economic impact of AI, despite ongoing tariff uncertainties following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. San Francisco startup Anthropic's AI developments sparked interest, overshadowing concerns over U.S. President Trump's tariff policies. Market reactions highlight AI's growing influence in global economies.

24-02-2026
Global stocks saw a resurgence on Tuesday, buoyed by the economic prospects of artificial intelligence, despite lingering uncertainties over U.S. tariff policies recently deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Ahead of previous losses, San Francisco-based Anthropic's announcement of new AI applications for businesses revitalized investor confidence, overshadowing tariffs imposed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The focus shifted from policy-driven market jitters to potential future earnings powered by AI technology, with key indexes like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indicating a positive trajectory.

