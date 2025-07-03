Sterling Recovery Amid Political Uncertainty

Sterling saw a modest rebound on Thursday, stabilizing in the wake of fiscal anxiety and speculation surrounding the future of Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves. This follows a selloff of UK assets driven by political strife and economic uncertainty.

Political discord emerged within the Labour party over a welfare bill, pressing Prime Minister Keir Starmer to withdraw from proposed spending cuts, thus causing a deficit in public finances. The scare of Reeves' potential replacement added to market volatility, but was allayed as Starmer confirmed his unwavering support for the finance minister.

The government continues to adhere to stringent fiscal rules intended to bolster investor trust, though experts caution that unpopular tax increases may become necessary to prevent additional borrowing. Sterling improved by 0.1% to $1.365, recovering partly from its substantial previous downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)