Award-Winning 'Take It Easy' Set for Nationwide Release

Producer Dharmesh Pandit's film, 'Take It Easy', has been honored with the prestigious 'Best Educational Film of the Decade' award at the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. It has also garnered five additional accolades for Best Children's Film at various festivals across India, including KIFF Kalyan, JIFF Jaipur, NIFF Nashik, and others.

Set for a nationwide release on Friday, July 4, 2025, 'Take It Easy' offers a special promotion where, on purchasing one ticket, moviegoers will receive a second ticket for free. The storyline highlights the pressures exerted by parents on children, crafted by writer-director Sunil Prem Vyas.

Featuring eminent singers such as Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Javed Ali, the film boasts a talented crew. With cinematography by Anil Singh and choreography by Samir-Arsh, music composition involves Sushant-Kishor and others. Dharmesh Pandit, who conceived the story, expresses pride in the film's accolades and its potential impact on audiences.

