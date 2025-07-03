Bomb Threat Causes Brief Ground Stops at Montreal and Ottawa Airports

International airports in Montreal and Ottawa resumed normal operations after an alarming bomb threat led to temporary flight suspensions on Thursday, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

The incident at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport prompted a security investigation, with officials cautioning travelers to stay updated on flight statuses as operations could be affected.

Ottawa Police confirmed the investigation of a security incident, though details on what triggered the ground stoppage are currently undisclosed. Montreal airport officials have not yet provided a statement regarding the situation.

