Bomb Threat Causes Brief Ground Stops at Montreal and Ottawa Airports
Ground stops were lifted at Montreal and Ottawa airports after a bomb threat briefly halted flights. Ottawa authorities investigated a security incident, urging travelers to check flight statuses. The cause of the ground stoppage remains unknown, and Montreal officials have yet to comment.
International airports in Montreal and Ottawa resumed normal operations after an alarming bomb threat led to temporary flight suspensions on Thursday, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.
The incident at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport prompted a security investigation, with officials cautioning travelers to stay updated on flight statuses as operations could be affected.
Ottawa Police confirmed the investigation of a security incident, though details on what triggered the ground stoppage are currently undisclosed. Montreal airport officials have not yet provided a statement regarding the situation.
