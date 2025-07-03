Left Menu

Bomb Threat Causes Brief Ground Stops at Montreal and Ottawa Airports

Ground stops were lifted at Montreal and Ottawa airports after a bomb threat briefly halted flights. Ottawa authorities investigated a security incident, urging travelers to check flight statuses. The cause of the ground stoppage remains unknown, and Montreal officials have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:57 IST
International airports in Montreal and Ottawa resumed normal operations after an alarming bomb threat led to temporary flight suspensions on Thursday, according to a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

The incident at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport prompted a security investigation, with officials cautioning travelers to stay updated on flight statuses as operations could be affected.

Ottawa Police confirmed the investigation of a security incident, though details on what triggered the ground stoppage are currently undisclosed. Montreal airport officials have not yet provided a statement regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

