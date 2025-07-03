Left Menu

Telangana's Consistent Investment Incentives: A Beacon for Investors

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reassures investors in Telangana of consistent investment policies. Despite changes in political leadership, the state maintains supportive measures for investors. The launch of Malabar's manufacturing unit highlights these policies. Telangana's development plans include the 'Bharat Future City', with global consultancy input for its roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:54 IST
Telangana's Consistent Investment Incentives: A Beacon for Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed the unwavering support of Telangana's government for investors, underscoring a continuity in investment policies dating back to the mid-1990s. Addressing the inauguration of Malabar Gems and Jewellery's manufacturing unit, Reddy emphasized the consistency despite shifts in political leadership.

Reddy highlighted that from the era of the TDP and Congress in undivided Andhra Pradesh to the BRS governance in Telangana, the state's commitment to industrial growth has remained steadfast. 'Governments change, but our policies stay the same,' he assured, urging investors to seize business opportunities in the state.

In a bid to position Hyderabad on a global scale, the government is planning the 'Bharat Future City', with the involvement of international consultancies. The 'Telangana Rising 2047' roadmap is also in development, aiming to strategically plan the region's progress over the next century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025