Telangana's Consistent Investment Incentives: A Beacon for Investors

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed the unwavering support of Telangana's government for investors, underscoring a continuity in investment policies dating back to the mid-1990s. Addressing the inauguration of Malabar Gems and Jewellery's manufacturing unit, Reddy emphasized the consistency despite shifts in political leadership.

Reddy highlighted that from the era of the TDP and Congress in undivided Andhra Pradesh to the BRS governance in Telangana, the state's commitment to industrial growth has remained steadfast. 'Governments change, but our policies stay the same,' he assured, urging investors to seize business opportunities in the state.

In a bid to position Hyderabad on a global scale, the government is planning the 'Bharat Future City', with the involvement of international consultancies. The 'Telangana Rising 2047' roadmap is also in development, aiming to strategically plan the region's progress over the next century.

(With inputs from agencies.)