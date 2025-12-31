YSR Congress Criticizes TDP Coalition's Actions Amid Controversial Arrests

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has issued a stern warning to the TDP-led coalition government, condemning attempts to shift blame onto village secretariat staff without providing necessary amenities. This comes as the government plans to reprimand over 28,000 staff members for insufficient awareness-building efforts regarding the Mana Mitra App.

Nalaru Chandra Sekhar Reddy, President of the Party Employees and Pensioners Wing, highlighted the fear among citizens regarding smartphone usage, with only 20% reportedly using them. He criticized the government's assumptions and actions, emphasizing the dismantling of the volunteer system and the weakening of the village secretariat framework.

The YSRCP has accused the coalition of an ongoing anti-employee stance, citing non-payment of allowances and diversion of savings. In a separate incident, three YSRCP members were arrested for allegedly beheading a goat during Gangamma Jatara, sparking widespread reactions and leading to proactive police measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)