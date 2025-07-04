Chinese missing in Thailand rescued, China embassy says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 09:47 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese national who went missing in Thailand has been rescued, according to the Chinese embassy in Bangkok.
The embassy also warned Chinese citizens against the dangers of "high-paying jobs" overseas, its statement showed. There have been rising concerns about human trafficking and fraudulent employment schemes targeting Chinese nationals abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement