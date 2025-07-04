EIB Global and GIZ Partner with Kenyatta Hospital on Solar Energy Initiative

In a landmark step toward sustainable healthcare infrastructure in Africa, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has announced a partnership to support Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi with the installation of a solar power system aimed at boosting energy independence, cutting emissions, and enhancing operational resilience.

As part of the initiative, EIB Global will provide technical assistance funded by a grant of 7.3 million Kenyan shillings (€50,000) from the Cities Climate Finance Gap Fund—a multi-donor initiative managed by the World Bank and EIB to assist cities in early-stage climate-friendly project development. The German development agency GIZ will play a key role in executing the technical and financial evaluations needed for the project.

Meeting Urgent Needs in Kenya’s Largest Hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital, the largest public healthcare facility in East Africa, accommodates over 2,400 beds and serves approximately 2 million patients annually. However, the hospital struggles with frequent power outages and high energy costs, placing immense pressure on its operational budget.

Currently, diesel generators—often unreliable and polluting—supply only about 65% of the hospital’s energy needs, compromising critical services, especially in life-saving units like intensive care and operating theatres.

“The hospital’s dependence on costly and inefficient energy sources not only drains resources but also places patient care at risk,” said Edward Claessen, Head of EIB Regional Hub for East Africa. “Our goal is a climate-smart future. We are committed to supporting Kenyatta National Hospital in its transition to green electricity.”

Advancing Toward Energy Sustainability and Healthcare Resilience

Under this project, GIZ technical teams will lead feasibility studies and financial assessments to evaluate the hospital’s current energy consumption, the technical requirements for photovoltaic (PV) integration, and potential cost savings. These assessments will inform a blueprint for deploying a sustainable solar energy system tailored to KNH’s complex energy demands.

The project aims to:

Reduce dependency on fossil fuels by integrating solar power into KNH’s energy mix.

Lower operational costs, enabling the redirection of funds to critical needs like medical equipment, staffing, and facility upgrades.

Increase energy reliability, particularly in units where power stability is essential for patient survival.

Cut greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global and national climate goals.

According to Dr. Evanson Kamuri, CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital, “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable healthcare delivery. By integrating energy efficiency and climate-smart solutions, Kenyatta National Hospital is not only enhancing operational resilience but also setting a benchmark for environmentally responsible healthcare infrastructure in the region.”

Cities Climate Finance Gap Fund: Supporting a Greener Urban Future

The project is being financed under the Cities Climate Finance Gap Fund, which helps cities across the Global South develop robust climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives by offering early-stage technical support and strategy development. For cities facing infrastructure challenges and climate vulnerabilities, such assistance is essential in transforming visionary plans into bankable, implementable solutions.

The Gap Fund’s support enables KNH to move forward with a project that would otherwise face barriers related to planning, technical expertise, and access to pre-development finance.

“The forthcoming technical studies will lay the ground for successful implementation of the PV system,” added Claessen. “KNH is not only building a more resilient healthcare system but also contributing to Kenya’s national goals for climate action.”

Long-Term Impact: A Model for Climate-Smart Health Infrastructure

Once implemented, the solar energy project is expected to significantly lower the hospital’s electricity bills and reduce its reliance on carbon-intensive backup power. These savings could be reinvested in:

Procuring essential drugs and medical devices

Recruiting and training additional healthcare workers

Enhancing patient care and safety

Upgrading emergency and surgical units

Moreover, the initiative can serve as a replicable model for other public institutions in Kenya and throughout sub-Saharan Africa seeking to decarbonize their operations while maintaining service reliability.

As Kenya continues to champion renewable energy development and environmental stewardship, this project stands out as a pioneering intersection of health and climate resilience. Through partnerships like these, the transition toward green, inclusive, and climate-resilient infrastructure is not just a vision—it is becoming a reality.