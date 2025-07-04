IFC, AfDB & EbonyLife Unite to Launch Pan-African Film Investment Platform

In a bold move to revolutionize Africa’s creative economy, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Nigeria’s leading film production company, EbonyLife Media, have announced a strategic collaboration to explore the establishment of a pan-African investment vehicle focused on the continent’s film industry. This initiative aims to bridge critical financing gaps, elevate African storytelling, and expand access to global platforms for content created on the continent.

The partnership represents a landmark opportunity to position African cinema as both a cultural force and an economic catalyst, unlocking new capital flows and industry infrastructure to support emerging filmmakers, content creators, and media entrepreneurs across Africa.

Unleashing Africa’s Untapped Film Potential

Despite its growing reputation, Africa’s film sector remains largely underfunded and structurally constrained. According to a 2021 UNESCO report, the continent’s film industry contributes approximately $5 billion to GDP and supports around 5 million jobs. However, it still falls significantly short of its full potential due to persistent challenges:

Limited Access to Finance : Independent African filmmakers frequently face barriers in accessing funding, particularly for high-quality productions that meet international distribution standards.

Piracy and IP Insecurity : Up to 50% of revenues are lost to piracy due to weak intellectual property rights enforcement and limited legal protections.

Regulatory Bottlenecks: Inconsistent film policies, minimal tax incentives, and underdeveloped media infrastructure restrict cross-border collaboration and large-scale growth.

The envisioned pan-African investment vehicle aims to tackle these obstacles by providing scalable, long-term financing while working with governments to strengthen legal and policy frameworks.

A Platform for Authentic African Narratives

EbonyLife Media, under the leadership of CEO Mo Abudu, has emerged as a powerhouse in African cinema. With record-breaking productions and a portfolio of partnerships with Sony Pictures Television, Westbrook Studios, Starz, Macro Film Studios, and Idris Elba’s 22 Summers, EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to spearhead a continent-wide storytelling revolution.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Mo Abudu. “For nearly two years, I’ve been quietly laying the groundwork—defining and building an ecosystem designed to scale, to unlock opportunity, and to provide the vital capital African filmmakers need to create stories that resonate across borders and generations. Today, I am thrilled and deeply proud to welcome the IFC and AfDB on this journey. Together, we will catalyze a new era of African storytelling that can thrive on the global stage.”

Driving Inclusive Growth Through the Creative Economy

This collaboration aligns closely with IFC’s strategic vision to foster job creation, promote inclusive narratives, and drive sustainable development through non-traditional sectors.

“Africa’s creative economy is a cultural asset and an engine for inclusive growth, youth employment, and global influence,” said Dahlia Khalifa, IFC’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa. “Through this partnership, we aim to unlock new capital for the continent’s storytellers, helping them bring authentic African voices to international platforms while boosting job creation in one of the most dynamic sectors of the future.”

Similarly, the African Development Bank views creative industries as a key pillar for entrepreneurship and youth employment. Ousmane Fall, AfDB’s Director for Private Sector Operations, noted, “This collaboration reflects the African Development Bank Group’s growing interest in creative industries as a growth sector supporting entrepreneurship and job creation for young people and women in Africa.”

What’s Next: Creating a Sustainable Investment Ecosystem

The three partners are now undertaking a detailed feasibility assessment to design a robust, commercially viable investment platform. Key goals include:

Crowding in Private Capital : Attracting public and private sector investors to co-finance African film and television content.

Building Industry Infrastructure : Supporting the development of studios, distribution networks, and digital platforms.

Policy Advocacy : Engaging with governments to introduce film production incentives and IP protection measures.

Supporting Talent Pipelines: Enabling skill development and mentorship programs for young creatives across the continent.

The joint effort marks a pioneering step toward building a sustainable and internationally competitive African film industry—one that can generate employment, shift global narratives, and place African stories at the heart of the global media ecosystem.