Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honored with 50th Matri Shree Award

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received the prestigious 50th Matri Shree Award for her exceptional work in public service and social welfare, an official statement revealed Saturday.

The accolade was given on Wednesday, attended by BJP leader Chetan Sharma and the award committee members. Gupta was honored with a photograph of Bharat Mata and a ceremonial shawl.

Established in 1975 by senior journalist Dinesh Sharma, the Matri Shree Award honors outstanding contributions in journalism and social service. Previous awardees include prominent figures such as Lal Krishna Advani and Sushma Swaraj.