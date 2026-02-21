India Analyzes US Tariff Developments
The Indian government is examining the recent US tariff developments following a US Supreme Court judgment. President Trump's press conference and new measures announced by the US administration are being reviewed by India's commerce ministry to assess their implications.
- India
The Indian government is closely monitoring recent developments regarding US tariffs, as confirmed by the commerce ministry on Saturday.
In light of the US Supreme Court's decision on Friday, President Trump held a press conference to address the issue, unveiling new administrative steps.
India's commerce ministry is actively reviewing these measures to understand their potential impact.
