High-Stakes Land Protest: Clash Between Goan Villagers and Government

In an unfolding land-use controversy, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar and local villagers took a stand against the conversion of 84,000 square meters of village land into a settlement zone. This contentious change was enacted by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department, sparking an overnight protest at their office.

On Saturday morning, police allegedly dragged Borkar and several others from the site, leading to a breach of privilege application by the legislator. Borkar criticized the police's handling, particularly given the upcoming state assembly session. He stressed that as an MLA, such an action requires prior permission from the Speaker of the House.

Despite support from prominent political figures and continued protests, including Borkar's pledge for an indefinite fast, TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane labeled the demonstrators as 'blackmailers' and steadfastly refused to rescind the land-use order, highlighting deep divisions in local governance.

