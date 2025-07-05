Pioneering Partnership: India's First Undergraduate Risk Management Program Unveiled
Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) and Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, have launched India's inaugural undergraduate Risk Management Program. This collaboration aims to equip students with essential skills for navigating dynamic risk landscapes, integrating academic excellence with industry needs, and fostering the next generation of risk leaders.
In a groundbreaking move in higher education, the Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) in Gurugram has partnered with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to introduce India's first undergraduate Risk Management Program. This initiative is set to revolutionize risk management education in the country, offering a unique opportunity to undergrads.
The program, embedded into SNU's four-year curriculum, provides a comprehensive suite of risk management courses aimed at producing Certified Risk Professionals. Students will gain foundational knowledge in critical areas including Business Value Chain, Enterprise Risk Management, and Financial Risk Management, aligning academia with evolving industry demands.
Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, emphasized the increasing complexity of global risks, marking the program as a critical step towards empowering students with the skills necessary to tackle these challenges effectively. Supported by industry experts, the curriculum offers experiential learning through real-world case studies and professional mentorship.
Mr. Subhashis Nath, Founder and Dean of GRMI, highlighted the importance of preparing students for the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world of risks, underscoring the program's role in future-proofing education.
Shiv Nadar University, recognized as an Institution of Eminence, continues to strengthen its position in higher education through pioneering partnerships, aiming to seamlessly bridge academic learning with industry relevance.
