Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: India's First Undergraduate Risk Management Program Unveiled

Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) and Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, have launched India's inaugural undergraduate Risk Management Program. This collaboration aims to equip students with essential skills for navigating dynamic risk landscapes, integrating academic excellence with industry needs, and fostering the next generation of risk leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:12 IST
Pioneering Partnership: India's First Undergraduate Risk Management Program Unveiled
Global Risk Management Institute and Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR Launch the First-Ever Undergraduate Certified Risk Professionals Program in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move in higher education, the Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) in Gurugram has partnered with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to introduce India's first undergraduate Risk Management Program. This initiative is set to revolutionize risk management education in the country, offering a unique opportunity to undergrads.

The program, embedded into SNU's four-year curriculum, provides a comprehensive suite of risk management courses aimed at producing Certified Risk Professionals. Students will gain foundational knowledge in critical areas including Business Value Chain, Enterprise Risk Management, and Financial Risk Management, aligning academia with evolving industry demands.

Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, emphasized the increasing complexity of global risks, marking the program as a critical step towards empowering students with the skills necessary to tackle these challenges effectively. Supported by industry experts, the curriculum offers experiential learning through real-world case studies and professional mentorship.

Mr. Subhashis Nath, Founder and Dean of GRMI, highlighted the importance of preparing students for the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world of risks, underscoring the program's role in future-proofing education.

Shiv Nadar University, recognized as an Institution of Eminence, continues to strengthen its position in higher education through pioneering partnerships, aiming to seamlessly bridge academic learning with industry relevance.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025