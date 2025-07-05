Left Menu

Unauthorized Ticketing Scandal Unfolds at Mumbai Railway Station

Four railway employees have been suspended after a civilian was discovered issuing tickets at Mumbai's Mahim station, prompting disciplinary action. The incident, termed a serious breach of railway regulations, led to the arrest of the outsider by the Railway Protection Force and a continued investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming breach in protocol has surfaced as four railway employees face suspension after a non-railway individual was caught issuing tickets at Mumbai's Mahim station. The incident, uncovered by the Western Railway vigilance team, reveals a significant procedural lapse.

The untrained civilian, identified as Vinod, was allegedly operating at the behest of regular staff, flagrantly violating railway norms. Caught red-handed, Vinod was immediately handed over to the Railway Protection Force for further investigation.

The oversight came to light following a covert operation by railway vigilance officers, who monitored the situation for over an hour. Their findings disclosed that official booking staff were neglecting their duties and instead delegated their responsibilities to Vinod. Authorities have indicated that a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

