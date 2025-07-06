Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Thwart Major Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russian air defenses intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, causing temporary flight halts at major airports. The alert also affected airports in other cities due to safety concerns. Emergency services were deployed, but damage details were undisclosed. Over 94 drones were neutralized overnight, highlighting the escalating aerial confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:28 IST
Russian Air Defences Thwart Major Ukrainian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones headed towards Moscow on Saturday, the city's Mayor reported. The situation led to temporary halts in outgoing flights at one of the capital's primary airports.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the deployment of emergency services at the sites where the drones were downed, though he did not disclose any potential damage. A statement from Russia's Defense Ministry on Telegram reported that air defense units destroyed a total of 48 Ukrainian drones just over five hours extending into Saturday evening. The intercepted drones included five near Moscow, with two targeting the capital directly.

The Defense Ministry further detailed that 17 drones were intercepted over the Bryansk Region along the Ukrainian border and 11 in the neighboring Oryol Region. The Belgorod Region Governor reported injuries to a bus driver and another motorist due to four drones. Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that 94 drones had been neutralized over Russia overnight, with an additional 45 during a six-hour span in the day. Due to these threats, Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport faced departure delays while Rosaviatsiya reported temporary halts at airports in multiple Russian cities, citing airspace restrictions and strong winds as precautionary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025