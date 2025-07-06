India and Argentina: Strategic Partnerships Soar to New Heights
India and Argentina have agreed to intensify cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, energy, and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Javier Milei focus on strategic collaboration, enhancing trade ties, and expanding market access for agricultural products. This visit marks a significant step towards fortifying the India-Argentina partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei have agreed to elevate bilateral ties between India and Argentina during Modi's recent visit to the South American nation. This decision aims to strengthen cooperation in various key sectors, including defense, energy, and critical minerals.
Modi highlighted the potential for collaboration in pharmaceuticals, sports, and rare earth minerals, areas that are crucial for India's growth. Argentina's rich mineral reserves, particularly lithium and copper, align with India's ambitions to secure sustainable resources for its clean energy transition.
The discussions also centered around increasing market access for agricultural products, enhancing defense cooperation, and expanding the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement. Modi's visit signals a new era of strategic partnership, promising to explore further avenues across sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emcure Pharmaceuticals to Fully Acquire Zuventus Healthcare
Breakthrough Energy Discovery in Sindh: A New Hope for Pakistan's Energy Sector
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Launches Tevimbra: A Milestone in Cancer Treatment in India
LTTS Secures $50M Deal for Digital Transformation in Energy Sector
Torrent Pharmaceuticals to Acquire JB Chemicals: A Landmark Deal in India's Pharma Industry