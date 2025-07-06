Left Menu

India and Argentina: Strategic Partnerships Soar to New Heights

India and Argentina have agreed to intensify cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, energy, and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Javier Milei focus on strategic collaboration, enhancing trade ties, and expanding market access for agricultural products. This visit marks a significant step towards fortifying the India-Argentina partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:47 IST
India and Argentina: Strategic Partnerships Soar to New Heights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei have agreed to elevate bilateral ties between India and Argentina during Modi's recent visit to the South American nation. This decision aims to strengthen cooperation in various key sectors, including defense, energy, and critical minerals.

Modi highlighted the potential for collaboration in pharmaceuticals, sports, and rare earth minerals, areas that are crucial for India's growth. Argentina's rich mineral reserves, particularly lithium and copper, align with India's ambitions to secure sustainable resources for its clean energy transition.

The discussions also centered around increasing market access for agricultural products, enhancing defense cooperation, and expanding the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement. Modi's visit signals a new era of strategic partnership, promising to explore further avenues across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025