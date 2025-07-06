India and Argentina: Strategic Partnerships Soar to New Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei have agreed to elevate bilateral ties between India and Argentina during Modi's recent visit to the South American nation. This decision aims to strengthen cooperation in various key sectors, including defense, energy, and critical minerals.

Modi highlighted the potential for collaboration in pharmaceuticals, sports, and rare earth minerals, areas that are crucial for India's growth. Argentina's rich mineral reserves, particularly lithium and copper, align with India's ambitions to secure sustainable resources for its clean energy transition.

The discussions also centered around increasing market access for agricultural products, enhancing defense cooperation, and expanding the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement. Modi's visit signals a new era of strategic partnership, promising to explore further avenues across sectors.

