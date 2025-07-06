Left Menu

China Expands Controversial M503 Flight Route Amid Rising Tensions with Taiwan

China's civil aviation authority has extended the M503 flight route, a move met with resistance from Taipei due to its strategic location near the Taiwan Strait. The extension follows last year's controversial route shift and comes just before Taiwan's military exercises, further straining cross-strait relations.

Updated: 06-07-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 08:44 IST
China Expands Controversial M503 Flight Route Amid Rising Tensions with Taiwan
China's civil aviation authority announced the opening of a third extension to the M503 flight route, sparking fresh protests from Taipei. Located just west of the unofficial Taiwan Strait dividing line, the route has long been a point of contention between the two governments.

Last year, China repositioned the M503 route closer to the median line, angering Taipei, which accused Beijing of using civil aviation for political or military objectives. The latest extension comes ahead of Taiwan's Han Kuang military drills, designed to simulate a Chinese blockade.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of China, the new W121 extension aims to optimize airspace and improve efficiency. Despite assurances of enhanced flight safety, the move adds another layer of tension as Taiwan prepares for its annual defense exercises amid increased Chinese military pressure.

