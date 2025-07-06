Left Menu

Defensive Arsenal: Russian Air Defences Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and other regions. Six drones were downed near Moscow, while additional drones were intercepted near St. Petersburg. The incidents led to temporary airport closures, although no damage or casualties were reported.

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted six Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow on Sunday, according to mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Sobyanin used the Telegram messaging app to inform that specialists were currently examining drone fragments found near the Russian capital, with no damage or casualties reported.

In a related incident, the governor of the Leningrad region, near St. Petersburg, confirmed the downing of two additional drones. No damage or casualties were reported in these occurrences either. Consequently, Rosaviatsiya, Russia's civil aviation authority, temporarily closed airports in the affected cities, causing delays in dozens of flights.

The Russian Defence Ministry further disclosed that 39 Ukrainian drones were intercepted throughout central Russia and at regions bordering Ukraine over a period of five and a half hours. Additionally, 120 drones were downed overnight in regions near the Ukrainian frontier, showcasing the continuing tensions between the two nations.

