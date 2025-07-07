Left Menu

Trump's Bold Threat: 10% Tariff on Pro-BRICS Nations

President Donald Trump has warned countries against supporting BRICS' anti-American policies, threatening a 10% tariff on their goods. This move follows BRICS' criticism of unilateral trade actions that oppose WTO rules, as the group pledges resilience and cooperation to maintain a fair global trading system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:33 IST
Trump's Bold Threat: 10% Tariff on Pro-BRICS Nations
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent social media announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to nations endorsing the anti-American policies advocated by the BRICS coalition, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Trump declared that any country aligning with such policies would face a 10% tariff on their goods entering the United States, emphasizing the lack of exceptions to this rule.

Trump's announcement represents a steadfast stance by his administration against perceived opposition from BRICS, which comprises nations that contribute significantly to the global economy. This development came on the heels of a joint BRICS statement from their finance ministers and Central Bank Governors criticizing the unilateral imposition of trade measures, such as increased tariffs that deviate from World Trade Organization standards.

The BRICS statement stressed their commitment to maintaining a fair and resilient multilateral trading system, avoiding trade disputes that could harm the global economy. As a prominent economic bloc, BRICS accounts for a substantial portion of the global population and economy. Meanwhile, President Trump disclosed plans to distribute U.S. tariff letters globally, with tariff deadlines and diplomatic measures imminent.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025