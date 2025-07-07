Trump's Bold Threat: 10% Tariff on Pro-BRICS Nations

In a recent social media announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to nations endorsing the anti-American policies advocated by the BRICS coalition, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Trump declared that any country aligning with such policies would face a 10% tariff on their goods entering the United States, emphasizing the lack of exceptions to this rule.

Trump's announcement represents a steadfast stance by his administration against perceived opposition from BRICS, which comprises nations that contribute significantly to the global economy. This development came on the heels of a joint BRICS statement from their finance ministers and Central Bank Governors criticizing the unilateral imposition of trade measures, such as increased tariffs that deviate from World Trade Organization standards.

The BRICS statement stressed their commitment to maintaining a fair and resilient multilateral trading system, avoiding trade disputes that could harm the global economy. As a prominent economic bloc, BRICS accounts for a substantial portion of the global population and economy. Meanwhile, President Trump disclosed plans to distribute U.S. tariff letters globally, with tariff deadlines and diplomatic measures imminent.