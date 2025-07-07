Left Menu

Weather Woes Cast Shadow on Consumer Durables: RACs Hard Hit in Q1FY26

The first quarter of FY26 saw mixed results for consumer durables, severely affecting the Room Air Conditioner (RAC) segment due to a weak summer. The unusual weather, marked by early monsoons, dampened RAC demand. While overall industry trends showed varied outcomes, the cables and wires segment thrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:36 IST
Weather Woes Cast Shadow on Consumer Durables: RACs Hard Hit in Q1FY26
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer durable companies face mixed trends in the first quarter of FY26, with the Room Air Conditioner (RAC) segment notably impacted due to an unexpectedly weak summer, as per Motilal Oswal's report. Initial low temperatures and an early monsoon arrival in southern and western India contributed to this trend.

The report indicates a projected 25% year-on-year decline in industry demand for RACs during Q1FY26, attributed to unusual weather patterns and high base effects. Despite a slowdown in demand, significant price corrections were not observed, and industry players anticipate 10-15% revenue growth in FY26, banking on festive demand recovery and imminent energy regulation changes.

Other consumer durable segments also experienced diverse outcomes. While the switchgear segment faced continuous weak industrial demand, the lighting segment's growth was lukewarm due to consumption slowdown and persistent price erosion. However, the cables and wires (C&W) segment excelled with notable growth from mid-teen volume increase and modest price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025