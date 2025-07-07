Heroic Border Roads Task Force Rescue in Leh
Two tourists stranded on the Khalsar-Shyok belt due to mudslides in Leh district were rescued by the Border Roads Task Force. The event occurred on a crucial road connecting Nubra Valley to Pangong Tso. BRTF personnel moved them to safety while sustaining minor injuries during the operation.
In a commendable operation, the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) successfully rescued two tourists stranded on the Khalsar-Shyok belt amid treacherous land and mudslides in Leh district.
Officials confirmed that the sudden natural obstructions had blocked the pivotal Khalsar–Agham–Shyok Road, which serves as a major connection between Nubra Valley and Pangong Tso.
Despite the high risk of further slides, BRTF teams acted swiftly, extracting the trapped tourists and ensuring their safe relocation. Unfortunately, one of the BRTF personnel sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation.
