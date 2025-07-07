Left Menu

Heroic Border Roads Task Force Rescue in Leh

Two tourists stranded on the Khalsar-Shyok belt due to mudslides in Leh district were rescued by the Border Roads Task Force. The event occurred on a crucial road connecting Nubra Valley to Pangong Tso. BRTF personnel moved them to safety while sustaining minor injuries during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh-Ladakh | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable operation, the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) successfully rescued two tourists stranded on the Khalsar-Shyok belt amid treacherous land and mudslides in Leh district.

Officials confirmed that the sudden natural obstructions had blocked the pivotal Khalsar–Agham–Shyok Road, which serves as a major connection between Nubra Valley and Pangong Tso.

Despite the high risk of further slides, BRTF teams acted swiftly, extracting the trapped tourists and ensuring their safe relocation. Unfortunately, one of the BRTF personnel sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

