Heroic Border Roads Task Force Rescue in Leh

In a commendable operation, the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) successfully rescued two tourists stranded on the Khalsar-Shyok belt amid treacherous land and mudslides in Leh district.

Officials confirmed that the sudden natural obstructions had blocked the pivotal Khalsar–Agham–Shyok Road, which serves as a major connection between Nubra Valley and Pangong Tso.

Despite the high risk of further slides, BRTF teams acted swiftly, extracting the trapped tourists and ensuring their safe relocation. Unfortunately, one of the BRTF personnel sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)