Driving Economic Growth: Gadkari's Vision for Inclusive Wealth Distribution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the importance of reducing poverty and creating jobs while warning against economic liberalization that centralizes wealth. Addressing the National Conference of CA Students-2025, he discussed infrastructure development, agriculture, and the evolving role of chartered accountants in shaping India's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:41 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has articulated a vision focused on reducing poverty and generating jobs, while advising caution over economic liberalization that risks concentrating wealth among a few. Speaking at the National Conference of CA Students-2025, he said, 'Our aim is to create economic opportunities that eliminate poverty and foster job creation.'

Gadkari reminisced about past governments under P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, emphasizing the need for economic frameworks that prevent the centralization of wealth. He cited his own initiatives, pioneering systems like Build-Operate-Transfer for road construction, stating a focus on continuous infrastructure development without a fund deficit.

Gadkari elaborated on other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and public-private partnerships. He underlined the critical role of chartered accountants as enablers of economic growth, not just in tax matters. Highlighting domestic investments, Gadkari detailed infrastructure projects like the Rs 5,000 crore Kedarnath ropeway, financed through national rather than foreign investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

