OPPO Unveils Reno14 Series: Redefining Smartphone Excellence with AI and Durability

In a groundbreaking launch, OPPO India has unveiled its Reno14 Series, setting a new benchmark for smartphone performance, AI integration, and sheer durability. Scheduled for release on July 8, the series promises to enhance the mobile experience for photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.

The Reno14 and Reno14 Pro models boast impressive features like lossless 3.5x optical zoom, AI-powered editing tools, and water-resistant durability. With the largest number of AI imaging features in its segment, the Reno14 Series represents true value for money, aiming to transform how users capture and share their lives.

Constructed with aerospace-grade aluminum frames, these smartphones not only offer a premium look but also ensure enhanced strength and longevity. The Reno14 Series features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, providing comprehensive protection against dust and immersion. Moreover, OPPO has introduced a unique Sponge Bionic Cushioning design, providing unparalleled impact protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)