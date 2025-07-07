Madhya Pradesh Secures Rs 15,606 Crore in Investment Boost

Madhya Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 15,606 crore following an interactive session led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and top industrialists. The session, part of a larger roadshow initiative, was aimed at luring investors from Punjab to explore opportunities in the central Indian state.

The proposals are expected to generate over 20,000 jobs, with major investments coming from industry giants like Trident Group and Ralson Tyres. The incentives and infrastructure offered by the Madhya Pradesh government were highlighted as key attractions for businesses looking to expand.

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the state's robust support system, including ample water supply, surplus electricity, and extensive land banks. He reassured potential investors that businesses could flourish in MP without needing to completely relocate from their current bases.