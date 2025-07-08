Left Menu

Wall Street Jolted as Trump Tariff Tensions Resurface

Stocks dropped significantly amidst renewed tariff tensions between the Trump administration and trading partners. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq fell as fears of increased tariffs loom. The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump escalated, while Tesla shares plummeted due to heightened market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-07-2025 01:57 IST
Wall Street witnessed a sharp decline as the Trump administration intensified pressure on trading partners to negotiate deals before impending U.S. tariffs take effect. The S&P 500 dipped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each dropped 0.9%.

Elon Musk reignited tensions with Donald Trump, signaling a new political direction in protest of a recently passed Republican spending bill, contributing to Tesla's stock plummeting 7.4%. The Trump administration has threatened higher tariffs on Japan and South Korea, unless agreements are made by Wednesday.

Markets brace for impact as Trump's tariff policy looms over global trade, with additional tariffs potentially affecting the BRICS bloc. Meanwhile, potential trade deals, like the one with Vietnam, offer a glimpse of hope for easing trade tensions.

