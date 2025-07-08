Wall Street Jolted as Trump Tariff Tensions Resurface

Wall Street witnessed a sharp decline as the Trump administration intensified pressure on trading partners to negotiate deals before impending U.S. tariffs take effect. The S&P 500 dipped 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each dropped 0.9%.

Elon Musk reignited tensions with Donald Trump, signaling a new political direction in protest of a recently passed Republican spending bill, contributing to Tesla's stock plummeting 7.4%. The Trump administration has threatened higher tariffs on Japan and South Korea, unless agreements are made by Wednesday.

Markets brace for impact as Trump's tariff policy looms over global trade, with additional tariffs potentially affecting the BRICS bloc. Meanwhile, potential trade deals, like the one with Vietnam, offer a glimpse of hope for easing trade tensions.