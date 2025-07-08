Architectural Excellence Shines at NASA India's 67th Annual Convention in Indore

The 67th Annual Convention of NASA India (EXCLAIM) wrapped up with grandeur at the School of Architecture, IPS Academy, Indore. Attended by students, faculty, and professionals nationwide, the event spotlighted architectural innovation and responsibility.

The convention kicked off with an inspiring address from Jitendra Mehta of Mehta & Associates, emphasizing innovation in sustainable architecture. Live jury sessions for the GRIHA Trophy and Student of the Year Trophy were highlights, attracting keen participation. A traditional tree plantation ceremony underscored the event's dedication to environmental consciousness.

A significant moment was the presence of Chief Guest, Mr. Ram Prasad Akkisetti from CCBA, who delivered an impactful speech on architecture as a social responsibility. He launched the inaugural Christopher Benninger Gold Medal, awarded to SPA Delhi's Kiruthika. The HUDCO Trophy recognition was a proud moment for IPS Academy, SOA, applauded by Principal Dr. Manita Saxena and Chairman Architect Achal Chaudhary.

