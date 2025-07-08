Aye Finance Ranks 3rd Among India's Best Workplaces for 2025

Aye Finance, a notable provider of working capital to micro-enterprises in India, has earned the 3rd spot in the top 100 Best Companies to Work for 2025, as identified by the global authority, Great Place to Work Institute.

This achievement comes after the evaluation of nearly 1,900 organizations across various industries in India. Aye Finance stood out for excelling in building a 'high-trust, high-performance' work culture across essential dimensions like fairness, respect, credibility, pride, and camaraderie. The ranking reflects the company's dedicated efforts toward fostering a positive workplace environment

Managing Director Sanjay Sharma expressed pride in the recognition, attributing the success to consistent efforts in cultivating professional growth among employees, while nurturing a sense of pride and respect. Aye Finance offers a suite of lending products designed to assist underserved micro-enterprises, standing out for its robust underwriting capabilities in assessing customer creditworthiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)