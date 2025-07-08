Left Menu

Sobha Ltd Achieves Record-Breaking Sales with Rs 2,078.8 Crore Bookings

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has reported record sales bookings of Rs 2,078.8 crore in Q1 of this fiscal year. The company's robust performance is driven by strong housing demand and strategic urban projects like Greater Noida's Sobha Aurum, marking its highest-ever quarterly sales value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:00 IST
Sobha Ltd Achieves Record-Breaking Sales with Rs 2,078.8 Crore Bookings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Realty giant Sobha Ltd has reported an impressive 11% increase in sales bookings, achieving a record Rs 2,078.8 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year. This growth was buoyed by enduring housing demand, marking an increase from Rs 1,873.7 crore in the previous year.

The Bengaluru-based real estate firm sold 14.44 lakh sq ft of space between April and June, compared to 11.75 lakh sq ft in the previous year, according to a recent regulatory filing. It completed 1.07 million sq ft of saleable area, delivering 594 homes during the quarter.

The company's record-breaking achievement was attributed to factors such as urban migration, high commercial space absorption, improved consumer confidence, and a trend toward home ownership. Sobha launched two significant projects, including the ambitious Sobha Aurum in Greater Noida, aiming to invest Rs 800 crore to develop the luxury housing project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025