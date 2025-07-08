Lodha Developers Expand with Strategic Land Acquisitions

In a strategic move to bolster its growth, Realty firm Lodha Developers has announced the acquisition of five land parcels across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru during the June quarter. The ventures, projected to generate a revenue potential of Rs 22,700 crore, were disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

This significant acquisition comes as part of Lodha Developers' long-term strategy to capture robust demand in the housing sector. Previously known as Macrotech Developers, the real estate giant had successfully added 10 land parcels in the past fiscal year, amassing a total sales value of Rs 23,700 crore.

Lodha Developers reported a robust 10 percent growth in sales bookings, reaching Rs 4,450 crore in the first fiscal quarter, overcoming early-year geopolitical tensions. The company remains confident of achieving its presales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore by the end of FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)