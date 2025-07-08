Left Menu

Lodha Developers Expand with Strategic Land Acquisitions

Lodha Developers, has acquired five land parcels in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, forecasted to generate Rs 22,700 crore in revenue. The company aims to meet its Rs 21,000 crore sales target for FY26 by ramping up its project pipeline, despite challenges from geopolitical tensions earlier in the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:10 IST
Lodha Developers Expand with Strategic Land Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its growth, Realty firm Lodha Developers has announced the acquisition of five land parcels across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru during the June quarter. The ventures, projected to generate a revenue potential of Rs 22,700 crore, were disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

This significant acquisition comes as part of Lodha Developers' long-term strategy to capture robust demand in the housing sector. Previously known as Macrotech Developers, the real estate giant had successfully added 10 land parcels in the past fiscal year, amassing a total sales value of Rs 23,700 crore.

Lodha Developers reported a robust 10 percent growth in sales bookings, reaching Rs 4,450 crore in the first fiscal quarter, overcoming early-year geopolitical tensions. The company remains confident of achieving its presales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore by the end of FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025