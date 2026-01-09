Left Menu

CBI Nabs Bengaluru Official in Multi-Crore Bribery Scam

The CBI arrested Central Power Research Institute's Joint Director, Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, in a Rs 9.5 lakh bribery case. Searches recovered over Rs 3.59 crore in cash and foreign currency. Allegedly, Chennu received bribes for favorable reports. Sudhir Group's director, Atul Khanna, was also arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:09 IST
CBI Nabs Bengaluru Official in Multi-Crore Bribery Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption, arresting Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, Joint Director at the Central Power Research Institute in Bengaluru, for his involvement in a Rs 9.5 lakh bribery scandal, officials reported on Friday.

In an extensive operation at Chennu's residence, authorities uncovered over Rs 3.59 crore in cash and a substantial sum in various foreign currencies, with their worth exceeding Rs 4 lakh. The currencies included US Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euro, Yuan (Renminbi), Swedish Krona, and UAE Dirham.

Chennu, implicated in taking bribes for issuing favorable test reports for electrical equipment from Sudhir Group of Companies, allegedly engaged in corrupt practices. The CBI also arrested Sudhir Group's Director, Atul Khanna, as part of the investigation, following a sting operation that apprehended them while transacting the bribe on January 9, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-term players: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-...

 India
2
Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.

If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata...

 India
4
EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026