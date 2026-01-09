CBI Nabs Bengaluru Official in Multi-Crore Bribery Scam
The CBI arrested Central Power Research Institute's Joint Director, Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, in a Rs 9.5 lakh bribery case. Searches recovered over Rs 3.59 crore in cash and foreign currency. Allegedly, Chennu received bribes for favorable reports. Sudhir Group's director, Atul Khanna, was also arrested.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption, arresting Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, Joint Director at the Central Power Research Institute in Bengaluru, for his involvement in a Rs 9.5 lakh bribery scandal, officials reported on Friday.
In an extensive operation at Chennu's residence, authorities uncovered over Rs 3.59 crore in cash and a substantial sum in various foreign currencies, with their worth exceeding Rs 4 lakh. The currencies included US Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euro, Yuan (Renminbi), Swedish Krona, and UAE Dirham.
Chennu, implicated in taking bribes for issuing favorable test reports for electrical equipment from Sudhir Group of Companies, allegedly engaged in corrupt practices. The CBI also arrested Sudhir Group's Director, Atul Khanna, as part of the investigation, following a sting operation that apprehended them while transacting the bribe on January 9, 2026.
