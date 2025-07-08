Smartworks Set to Launch IPO Amid Financial Adjustments

Smartworks Coworking Spaces is poised to hit the stock market with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for a July 10 launch and closing on July 14. Despite lowering its IPO size, the company aims to channel the funds towards capital expenditures, loan repayments, and other corporate needs.

The Gurugram-based company, which operates 48 centers with a seating capacity exceeding 190,000, revealed a total debt standing at Rs 382 crore as of April. The fresh issue has been reduced to Rs 445 crore from an earlier estimate of Rs 550 crore, while shares offered by promoters were halved.

Smartworks aims to achieve profitability by sustaining increased revenue levels while reducing proportionate expenses. Despite posting a net loss in the previous financial year, its revenue surged to Rs 1,374.05 crore in fiscal year 2024-25, demonstrating resilient growth amid financial shifts.