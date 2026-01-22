Collision Conundrum: Train Meets Truck on Jasidih-Asansol Line

Rail services on the Jasidih-Asansol main line were interrupted for two hours after a train collided with a truck near the Nawadih crossing in Jharkhand. The incident involved the Gonda-Asansol Express and occurred within the jurisdiction of the Asansol Railway Division on Thursday, according to railway officials.

Jasidih station manager Shankar Shailesh confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the collision, which happened within the Eastern Railway zone. The accident temporarily hampered train operations, which were restored to normalcy after a two-hour delay.

Spokesperson for the Asansol Railway Division stated that an investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that traffic congestion and signal issues at the crossing might have contributed. A four-member committee will lead the probe and enforce accountability for the mishap.