Left Menu

Collision Conundrum: Train Meets Truck on Jasidih-Asansol Line

Train services on the Jasidih-Asansol line were briefly disrupted when the Gonda-Asansol Express collided with a truck near Nawadih railway crossing. No casualties were reported, and a probe is underway. Normal rail operations resumed after two hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:55 IST
Collision Conundrum: Train Meets Truck on Jasidih-Asansol Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rail services on the Jasidih-Asansol main line were interrupted for two hours after a train collided with a truck near the Nawadih crossing in Jharkhand. The incident involved the Gonda-Asansol Express and occurred within the jurisdiction of the Asansol Railway Division on Thursday, according to railway officials.

Jasidih station manager Shankar Shailesh confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the collision, which happened within the Eastern Railway zone. The accident temporarily hampered train operations, which were restored to normalcy after a two-hour delay.

Spokesperson for the Asansol Railway Division stated that an investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that traffic congestion and signal issues at the crossing might have contributed. A four-member committee will lead the probe and enforce accountability for the mishap.

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Confinement of Imran Khan and Wife: Afridi's Fierce Condemnation

Outcry Over Confinement of Imran Khan and Wife: Afridi's Fierce Condemnation

 Pakistan
2
Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections

Congress Aims for Unity in Punjab Ahead of 2027 Elections

 India
3
French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues

French Navy's Bold Move Hampers Russian Oil Revenues

 Ukraine
4
Heroin Haul: Assam Rifles Make Major Seizure in Mizoram

Heroin Haul: Assam Rifles Make Major Seizure in Mizoram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026