Left Menu

Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Blow to Justice in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case

A Delhi court acquitted ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, citing insufficient evidence against him. Despite being sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, the court found no proof linking Kumar to inciting violence in Janakpuri. The decision is likely to face appeal in the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:54 IST
Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Blow to Justice in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case
Sajjan Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri, citing a lack of credible evidence.

Despite his previous life sentence over murders during the same period, the court noted the prosecution's inability to prove Kumar's presence at the crime scene.

Prosecution witnesses largely failed to conclusively identify Kumar, as the court emphasized the need for proof beyond a reasonable doubt for conviction, leading to the possibility of an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

 India
2
Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

 Global
3
Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

 India
4
ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026