Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Blow to Justice in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case
A Delhi court acquitted ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, citing insufficient evidence against him. Despite being sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, the court found no proof linking Kumar to inciting violence in Janakpuri. The decision is likely to face appeal in the high court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri, citing a lack of credible evidence.
Despite his previous life sentence over murders during the same period, the court noted the prosecution's inability to prove Kumar's presence at the crime scene.
Prosecution witnesses largely failed to conclusively identify Kumar, as the court emphasized the need for proof beyond a reasonable doubt for conviction, leading to the possibility of an appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)