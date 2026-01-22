Markets Tumble as Gold and Silver Retreat from Record Highs

Gold and silver prices fell sharply after reaching record highs, with investors taking profits amid weakened global cues. The All India Sarafa Association reported a decrease in demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold of 99.9% purity dropped by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,57,200 per 10 grams, while silver plunged by Rs 14,300 to Rs 3,20,000 per kilogram. This downturn follows nine days of gains as geopolitical tensions cooled.

Analysts cited US President Trump's remarks and reduced geopolitical risks as key factors, prompting traders to move away from safe investments. Market sentiment may remain volatile with upcoming economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)