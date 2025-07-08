Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Sets New Sales Record, Drives Growth with Innovation

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, achieved a record-breaking 43,603 sales in Q1 FY'26 due to their heavy-duty, customized tractors. The brand emphasizes high-tech advancements and farmer-focused innovations, enhancing productivity during the promising Kharif season, bolstered by improved monsoon conditions.

Sonalika strengthens momentum for FY'26 with Highest Ever Q1 overall sales of 43,603 tractors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonalika Tractors, renowned as India's top tractor export brand, has shattered records with an impressive sales performance of 43,603 units in Q1 FY'26. This achievement underscores their commitment to innovation in heavy-duty, customized tractors that promise to enhance productivity and prosperity for farmers nationwide.

As the country experiences a bountiful monsoon, significant progress in the Kharif sowing season is evident. Sonalika ensures that farmers receive tailored products suited to specific crop and soil needs. With over 400 skilled engineering specialists, the company leverages detailed farmer feedback to develop technologically advanced tractors meeting the highest quality standards.

Addressing this accomplishment, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed pride in their highest ever Q1 sales, attributing success to the monsoon's optimism and positive Kharif forecasts. Sonalika's commitment to innovation and a 'farmer-first' approach remains unwavering, focused on driving enduring benefits for farmers.

