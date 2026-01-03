Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

A distinctive recognition ceremony saw as many as 478 police personnel, including seven prestigious IPS officers, being awarded DGP's Commendation Medals and certificates for their outstanding service conducted throughout 2025.

According to official directives, the recipients of this honor include a diverse mix of 18 deputy superintendents of police, 17 inspectors and sub-inspectors, along with prohibition sub-inspectors, underscoring the breadth of recognition across different ranks within the force.

This significant acknowledgment highlights the dedicated efforts and contributions of the police personnel, reinforcing their vital role in maintaining law and order.