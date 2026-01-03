AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar
A man named Pramod Kumar Raj was arrested in Bihar for creating AI-generated fake videos and audio of PM Modi and President Murmu. The content aimed to mislead the public and undermine democratic institutions. His mobile phone was seized, and further investigations are underway.
In a significant crackdown, authorities in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have arrested a man for allegedly creating and disseminating AI-generated fake videos and audio clips featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
The accused, identified as Pramod Kumar Raj from Bhagwanpur, is alleged to have manipulated digital content, misusing the identities of the country's top leaders to spread misleading information on social media platforms.
Police assert that the intent behind these fabrications was to erode public trust in high constitutional offices and destabilize social harmony. A special team apprehended Raj, confiscating his mobile device, and investigations are ongoing to probe his criminal history and motives.
