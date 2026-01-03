Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narendar is scheduled to retire on January 9. The occasion will be marked by a full court meeting and farewell ceremony in his honor.

High Court Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta has officially announced the retirement plan for the chief justice, underscoring the end of Justice Narendar's tenure.

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, currently serving at the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed to succeed Justice Narendar as the new chief justice, bringing a shift in the court's leadership.