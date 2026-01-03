Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court
Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narendar is set to retire on January 9, marked by a full court meeting and farewell ceremony. His successor will be Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta from the Allahabad High Court, following an official notice by High Court Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta.
Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, currently serving at the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed to succeed Justice Narendar as the new chief justice, bringing a shift in the court's leadership.