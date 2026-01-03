Left Menu

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narendar is set to retire on January 9, marked by a full court meeting and farewell ceremony. His successor will be Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta from the Allahabad High Court, following an official notice by High Court Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:34 IST
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narendar is scheduled to retire on January 9. The occasion will be marked by a full court meeting and farewell ceremony in his honor.

High Court Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta has officially announced the retirement plan for the chief justice, underscoring the end of Justice Narendar's tenure.

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, currently serving at the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed to succeed Justice Narendar as the new chief justice, bringing a shift in the court's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India
2
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

 India
4
Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026