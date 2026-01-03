Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition
Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice G Narendar is set to retire on January 9, with a farewell ceremony planned. Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta from the Allahabad High Court will assume the role of chief justice following Justice Narendar’s retirement. A notice on the transition was issued by Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta.
Uttarakhand High Court is preparing for a leadership transition as Chief Justice G Narendar is scheduled to retire on January 9. Marking this significant occasion, a full court meeting and farewell ceremony will be conducted to honor his service.
Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta has officially announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Justice Narendar, ensuring a smooth change in leadership.
Following Justice Narendar's retirement, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, who is currently serving at the Allahabad High Court, will take over as the new Chief Justice, marking a new chapter for Uttarakhand's judicial system.
