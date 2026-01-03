Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition

Uttarakhand High Court is preparing for a leadership transition as Chief Justice G Narendar is scheduled to retire on January 9. Marking this significant occasion, a full court meeting and farewell ceremony will be conducted to honor his service.

Registrar General Yogesh Kumar Gupta has officially announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Justice Narendar, ensuring a smooth change in leadership.

Following Justice Narendar's retirement, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, who is currently serving at the Allahabad High Court, will take over as the new Chief Justice, marking a new chapter for Uttarakhand's judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)