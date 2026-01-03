Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda
A Village Defence Group member fired warning shots in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, due to suspicious activity. Reinforcements were sent, and locals advised vigilance. The Army is intensively training VDGs, including women, in security measures, reflecting heightened tensions and efforts toward grassroots security enhancement.
A member of a Village Defence Group opened fire on Friday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after noticing suspicious activity near his residence. Police confirmed that reinforcements were quickly dispatched to bolster security in the area.
Residents have been urged to stay composed and vigilant, and to collaborate with security forces during this tense period. The authorities emphasized the need for village defence groups to be alert and ready to assist as necessary.
In the backdrop of counter-terrorism operations in the Chenab valley, the Army has intensified its training for village defence groups. Around 150 members from 17 remote villages near the Doda–Chamba border, including women, are being trained in various defence techniques to enhance regional security capabilities.
